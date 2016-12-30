Yasin Malik visits Showkat Bakhshi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik along with a delegation, today, visited party’s Vice Chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi who has been released from a five-month long illegal detention, yesterday.

Showkat Bakhshi was arrested and kept at various police stations and Central Jail in Srinagar before he was released last evening.

Meanwhile, JKLF Chief expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ali Muhammad Yatoo of Palhalan Pattan who was father of JKLF activist Abdul Rehman Yatoo and mother of President Bewpaar Mandal Sopore Jenab Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie and JKLF well-wisher Fayaz Ahmad Mir of Trehgam Kupwara.—KMS