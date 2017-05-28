Yasin Malik reaches Tral, addresses mourners

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday reached Saimoh village of Tral and expressed his condolences to the mother of Hizb commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat who was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops earlier today.

Addressing thousands of bereaved people at Ratsuna – native village of Bhat, Muhammad Yasin Malik paid glorious tributes to martyred youth. He said that struggle of this great soul against illegal occupation and oppression will be always remembered and cherished by Kashmiris.

He said that Sabzar like his friend Burhan Muzafar Wani was a brave son of soil who strived for the liberation of this nation and infused new life in our resistance movement. Yasin Malik also met with many injured who have been beaten or injured in firing by Indian troops .

Meanwhile, chairman of Hurriyet Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and his media advisor Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam were placed under house arrest on Saturday, hours after the killing of Hizb commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat. Policemen in strength were deployed outside the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz to prevent him from leading protests against the killing of Bhat.

Occupying authorities decided to impose strict curfew in different areas of Srinagar. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone said that strict curfew will be imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations including Kralkhud, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo and Nowhatta from Sunday.

Occupying authorities also imposed strict restrictions in Islamabad, Budgam and Ganderbal districts to prevent people from protests.—KMS