Yasin Malik pays tributes to martyred JKLF activist

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid rich tributes to the JKLF martyred activist, Syed Irfan-ul-Hassan Shah on his anniversary.

Remembering Syed Irfan, Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed solidarity with his family and pledged to take the struggle of the martyred youth to its logical end.

“Irfan-ul-Hassan shaheed, a great son of soil, strived for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from his early childhood and sacrificed his youth for the sacred cause.

No Kashmiri can ever forget the sacrifices rendered by these great martyrs,” the JKLF chief said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement in a statement paid rich tributes to the youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops across the Kashmir Valley especially in south Kashmir. A JKSM delegation visited the residences of bereaved families in Pulwama, Shopian, Sopore and extended their condolences and sympathies with them.—KMS