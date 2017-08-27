Yasin Malik condemns harassment of party leader

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the harassment of party District President for Pulwama, Rafiq Ahmed War.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police were raiding the house of Rafiq Ahmed War and harassing his family members after he participated in funeral of martyred student, Shahid Bashir, who was recently killed by Indian troops in custody in Handwara town.

He termed the action as the worst form of state terrorism. He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take strong notice of the worst situation of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a separate statement termed the summoning of party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, by Indian National Investigating Agency (NIA) to New Delhi on Monday as a ploy to intimidate resistance leaders and activist. He said that Indian rulers with the help of their local stooges were using NIA as a tool against political resistance in occupied Kashmir.

The JKLF Chairman said, Noor Muhammad Kalwal is a known political leader whose social as well as political life is like an open book. He is leading a modest life and is known in Kashmir for his integrity, simplicity, selflessness and commitment to the peaceful resistance, he added.—KMS