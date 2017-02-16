Yasin Malik condemns arrests, house detentions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the spree of arrests and house detentions and described it frustration of the puppet authorities. Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the growing incidents of firing bullets and pellets on peaceful protestors. He said that killings and blinding people was continuing without any pause.

The JKLF Chief said that recent killings of civilians and photographs of a driver who was tortured by the troops ruthlessly were glaring examples of absurdness of Indian democracy in occupied Kashmir that had only one purpose to provide a legal cover to all the criminal acts of army, and police and paramilitary personnel.

Expressing heartfelt grief over the demise of Nazima, whose brother Humair Yaseen is in jail under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) from October 2016, he said that the sister fell ill from the day her brother was arrested by the police.

The highhandedness and height of the tyranny of PDP-led regime was such that her brother was not even allowed to participate in her funeral, he added.

Terming the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, undemocratic and unethical, the JKLF Chairman said that putting an ailing woman behind bars was yet another example of state terrorism.—KMS