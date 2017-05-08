Yasin Malik condemns arrest of JKLF activist

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the arrest of senior party activist Mushtaq Ahmad at Koreg in Ganderbal, terming it as highhandedness of police. Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Mushtaq Ahmad was called to police station and was detained there for unknown reasons.” He described his arrest as worst human rights violation.

Condemning the Indian aggression against students across Kashmir, Malik said, “Police attacked students at Handwara and injured many of them. This is clear violation of all ethics.”

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at Chanapora to mark the anniversary of advocate Peerzada Iftikhar Ahmad who was slain in 1994. A JKLF delegation led by Vice Chairman Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt visited Chanapora and paid glowing tributes to Advocate Iftikhar Ahmad.—KMS