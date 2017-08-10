Yasin Malik concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik expressing serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in various jails has said that the oppression unleashed by India and its stooges in the territory is alarming and condemnable.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Men and women and young and old are equally facing the worst cruelty in jails and police stations.”

He said that jails and police stations had been filled with Kashmiris from 80-year-old to 10-year-old children. Glaring example is Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Fahmeeda Sofi who are languishing in Jammu jail in pathetic condition, he said, adding that the puppet regime led by Mehbooba Mufti had surpassed every tyrant and oppressor in unleashing tyranny in occupied Kashmir.

Yasin Malik expressed concern over the deteriorating health of JKLF District President Bashir Ahmad Rather (Boya) at Kot Bhalwal jail and Atif Hassan of Islamabad at Kathua jail.

“International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights organizations seem taking no notice of these human rights violations,” he deplored. Terming this situation alarming, the JKLF chairman said, “To crush Kashmiri resistance movement, Indian rulers and their Kashmiri stooges have unleashed an unprecedented reign of terror but we want to tell them that their oppression will bring nothing but shame.”

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation visited Batapora and Khanpur areas of Baramulla to pay rich tributes to martyrs Showkat Ahmad Dar and Javed Ahmad Dar. Another delegation visited Hajan area of Bandipora to express solidarity with the family members of martyred Abid Hamid Mir.—KMS