Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police, today, arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and shifted him to Central Jail, Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested during a raid by police at his Maisuma residence in Srinagar this morning.

The JKLF Chief, yesterday, visited the residences of Sabzar Ahmed Butt and Faizan Faizan Ahmed Butt in Tral area of Pulwama district to express solidarity with the victim families.—KMS