Srinagar

JKLF chief Yasin Malik, aide shifted to Srinagar central jail Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was shifted to Central Jail Srinagar following his arrest earlier in the day.

Malik was arrested along with party’s zonal organiser Bashir Kashmir while they were heading towards Nagam in Chadoora area of Budgam to take part in last rites of slain Hizb commander Mehmood Ghaznavi earlier. “Both the leaders were shifted to Srinagar central jail,” said a spokesman.—GK