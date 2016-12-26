Yasin: Delhi implementing ‘Israel’s anti-Palestine model’

Srinagar

Accusing New Delhi and the ruling PDP dispensation in J&K of implementing Israel’s anti-Palestine model in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has said efforts are on at multiple fronts to “convert Kashmiris into a tribal society” and “create a wedge in the united leadership.” He said the latest move of the Government to issue “domicile” certificates to West Pakistan Refugees will be defeated “come what may.”

Speaking at Seerat Conference at Mirwaiz Manzil, Malik said New Delhi is raking up issues to test the patience and resilience of Kashmiris and their leadership. “Under a well-planned conspiracy, Kashmiri people are being divided into Sunis, Shias, Ahlihadiths, Jamaatis and Gujjars and Bakerwals. The base for this plan was laid by then Governor Girish Chandra Saxena,” he said. “The basic aim behind this move is to keep Kashmiris busy in various societal issues and convert Kashmir into a tribal society where unity would remain a distant dream.”

Referring to a non-Muslim scholar, Malik said he (scholar) got inspired by the way Prophet Muhammad (SAW) managed to bring various Arab tribes under one banner. “The key lies in the unity and I urge the people of Kashmir to protect the unity forged by the pro-freedom leadership. Efforts are on at the multiple fronts to break this unity. It’s the collective duty of people to ostracize those who want to create a wedge in the unity among the pro-freedom leadership,” Malik said.

The JKLF chief said New Delhi with the active support of ruling PDP-BJP government in J&K is actually trying to implement “Israel’s anti-Palestine model” in Kashmir.

“Sometimes, they rake-up the issue of settlement of Kashmiri Pandits in separate colonies and establishing colonies for retired soldiers. Now they are talking of issuing domicile certificates to West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) which is against J&K’s State Subject Law,” he said. “We will prefer to spill our blood than allow government to settle WPRs in J&K.”

He said the move was aimed to ensure settlement of non-state residents in J&K to change the demography of the Muslim-majority State. “The plan is to give a sense of defeat to Kashmiris,” he said. “But we will not allow this to happen at any cost.” Malik urged the people to remain steadfast and defeat all designs aimed at diverting attention” from Kashmir.—SABAH