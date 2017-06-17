Yasin arrested; Gilani, Shabbir put under house detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, today. The police took Muhammad Yasin Malik into custody from the party office in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar and lodged him at Kothi Bagh police station to prevent him from leading anti-India demonstrations. The puppet authorities have also placed Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza under house arrest or in police stations to prevent them from leading the demonstrations.—KMS