Yaran-e-Watan effectively highlights expats problems

Staff Reporter

Speakers at the launching ceremony of book ‘Yaran-e-Watan’ here said that its writer, who lives in Japan, has very effectively raised the issues and problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis.

They said that he has played a role in promotion of people to people contacts between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai said any art work or book about his country was important for him. The book ‘Yaran-e-Watan’, he observed, marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said the writer had a very constructive approach on all issues. He used good diction in the book. The job of media was to promote knowledge, which was also base of Islam, he added.

Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Masood Ahmed Malik said it was a historic day as all the propaganda against democracy had died as the national leadership had shown great maturity.

He asked the media persons not to highlight any anti-national matters for the sake of rating and fame, and use their pen and camera in a responsible manner.

About the book, he said the writer has highlighted the positive things about Japan and added that there was lesson for Pakistanis in the development of Japan. Other speakers included senior journalists Haneef Khalid, Nawaz Raza, President PFUJ Afzal Butt and Mazhar Barlas.