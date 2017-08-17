Yaqoob Nasir to be PML-N’s interim president!

Observer Report

Islamabd

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir will most likely be elevated to be president of the party till it decides on a permanent replacement.

Sources in the party say that Nawaz reportedly discussed Nasir’s interim presidency with party leaders in Raiwind on Wednesday and is said to have received no serious resistance to the proposal.

The decision is expected to be announced during a Central Working Committee meeting of the party.

Nasir, who was elected senator in 2015 after Iqbal Zafar Jhagra became governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and currently serves as the party’s senior vice president.

The party has to comply with an Election Commission of Pakistan notice and elect a new president by Aug 25, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations in the NA-120 by-polls, which Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is contesting for her deposed husband’s seat.

If the party fails to comply, Begum Kulsoom may not be allotted the PML-N’s election symbol — the tiger.

Nasir’s elevation, if it is pushed through, will therefore serve the purpose until the PML-N elects a new party leader.