Yaqoob Nasar appointed interim PML-N president

Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar was appointed interim chairman of the PML-N in a meeting of the party’s central working committee in Islamabad on Thursday.

Senator Nasar’s name had been approved a day earlier by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the proposal did not meet much resistance from party leaders.

The source said that the name for PML-N’s permanent party chief will be decided upon on September 7.

Meanwhle, senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has raised reservations over the appointment of Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar as the PML-N’s interim president and questioned the reason for calling a meeting if the decision was already taken in Lahore. The former interior minister also asked why Nasar’s name was announced before the meeting of the PML-N’s central working committee.

Nisar also said the interim president was chosen before the meeting and asked if the working committee meeting was called to just confirm Nasir’s name. The central committee also unanimously approved a resolution to name Nawaz Sharif the party’s quaid (leader) while paying tributes to his services to the PML-N.

On August 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a notice to the PML-N for the appointment of a new party leader citing Nawaz Sharif’s de-seating and disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case. The ECP in the notice had said that under the Political Parties Order of 2002, a disqualified lawmaker cannot hold any office in a political party.