After Yadav, India seeks consular access to Sheikh Nabi

Observer Report

Islamabad

After its spy Kulbhushan Yadav, India has sought consular access to Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who was arrested by Pakistani authorities in Islamabad for incomplete travel documents and Visa last week.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has written Pakistani Foreign Office and sought details regarding arrest of Sheikh Nabi, resident of Mumbai.

Sheikh was arrested from the F-8 area of Islamabad by Margalla police on May 19 for allegedly living there without proper permission and travel documents.

A case was filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946, and was sent to 14-day judicial remand. According to the FIR registered against him, Sheikh hails from Mumbai, India and was staying in Pakistan without any Visa or an NOC.