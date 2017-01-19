Xi’s speech in Davos receives warm applause

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum earned wide big bunch of praises from entrepreneurs and scholars alike.

It is the first time that a top Chinese leader has attended the annual gathering of global political and corporate leaders. Xi’s attendance also has come at a time when China is taking more of a leadership role in reducing free-trade barriers globally, as when the president vowed to fight protectionism at a forum of Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru in November.

“Protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. No one would emerge a winner in a trade war,” Xi said, adding that there’s no point in blaming globalization for economic pitfalls.

Swiss Confederation President Doris Leuthard: Xi gave impressive speech in Davos After President Xi Jinping's state visit to her country and his opening speech at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, Swiss Confederation President Doris Leuthard said Xi's speech was impressive and encouraging, which once again indicated their shared values. She also said Xi's visit to her country is a huge success with dozens of agreements signed and trust being boosted.