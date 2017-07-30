Xi’s speech hailed as inspirational, thought-provoking

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping’s speech at a high-level workshop has resonated among central departments, with Party members and officials hailing it “inspirational and thought-provoking.”

The 2-day workshop from gathered provincial and ministerial-level officials and was a significant meeting in preparation for the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress to be held later this year. The congress will elect the leadership for the next five-year term.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, outlined a blueprint for the undertaking of the Party and the state, and pointed the direction for future development in his speech.

Party members and officials from the central departments pledged to learn from and act with the spirit of Xi’s remarks, as well as contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.