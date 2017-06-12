Xi’s Kazakhstan trip carries on ‘Silk Road Spirit,’ new cooperation

Beijing

The just concluded trip of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan adds impetus to the building of the Belt and Road, cements the bond among countries for the community of shared future and opens up broad prospects for peace and prosperity in the region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Xi left Astana on the same day for home after a state visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“This is Xi’s first foreign visit after he presided over the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and also a major diplomatic activity of China in the Eurasia region,” Wang told the press.

“This tour embodies the ‘Silk Road Spirit,’ which features peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit,” he noted.

The relationship between China and Kazakhstan has witnessed rapid development since they established diplomatic ties 25 years ago.

In Astana, Xi held talks with his old friend, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, to take stock of the achievements the two countries have made and to chart the course for future cooperation.

This trip marked Xi’s third state visit to the Central Asian country and it has been the 16th meeting between the two leaders since 2012.

Noting that the political mutual trust has reached an unprecedented height, Xi said China is willing to build “a stronger community of shared interests and shared future” with Kazakhstan, and hopes the two countries can be “good neighbors, friends and partners forever.”

Xi and Nazarbayev agreed to maintain close high-level and institutional exchanges, respect the two country’s choices of development path and policies in accordance with their respective national conditions, support each other’s efforts in safeguarding their core interests, and jointly address the challenges to regional security and stability.

On Thursday, Xi, accompanied by Nazarbayev, visited the Chinese national pavilion of the Expo 2017 in Astana and attended the opening ceremony of the Expo. Xi’s attendance shows support not only for the Kazakh side in organizing the event, but also for Central Asia countries in pursuing development and seeking growing international standing.

Over the past 16 years since its establishment, the SCO has developed into a significant platform for enhancing mutual trust, deepening good neighborliness and friendship, expanding pragmatic cooperation and maintaining regional security and stability between the member states.

The SCO summit accepted India and Pakistan as its full members in its first expansion since its founding in 2001, making it the world’s most populous regional cooperative organization and the largest by area.

Welcoming the new members, Xi called on the SCO to “carry forward the fine tradition of solidarity and coordination.” “All member states, old and new, should work in close coordination, deepen mutual trust and increase mutual support in their endeavor to build a community of shared future featuring equality, mutual support, solidarity and sharing of weal and woe,” Xi said while addressing the annual gathering of the SCO heads of state.—Agencies