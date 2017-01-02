Xi’s call for hard work strikes loud chord

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Netizens have responded enthusiastically to President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s address, equally impressed by the content and inspirational phrasing of the speech, during which he said that “only hard work will make dreams come true”. Extending his greetings to all Chinese compatriots and people around the world, Xi said on Saturday evening that hard work and joint efforts in 2017 will make China and the world better.

Xi, whose 2016 address inspired pop songs that incorporated catchphrases from his speech, called on Saturday for “rolling up our sleeves”-adding a sparkle to the picture of diligence and unity that proved popular among netizens.

The president also mentioned reform eight times, and his concern for impoverished people was applauded.

“No one should fall behind on the road to a well-off society,” he said.

Noting progress in the fight against poverty, he compared the streamlining of services for registering residence, as well as for schooling and healthcare, to river management, saying that each service should have someone accountable.