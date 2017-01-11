Xinjiang to tighten border’s security

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region will continue to tighten security in border areas to prevent terrorists from entering or leaving the region illegally in 2017, the chairman of the region said Tuesday.

The region already stepped up efforts in entry-exit management in 2016, said Shohrat Zakir, the Xinjiang chairman, while delivering his work report at the annual session of the regional People’s Congress in Urumqi, the capital, on Monday.

Many terrorists who carried out attacks in the region in recent years received training abroad and then returned illegally. Some also crossed the border illegally to flee, said Aniwar Turson, a top Party official of southern Xinjiang’s Kashgar prefecture.

“We need to make sure not a single terrorist can get in or out of Xinjiang illegally, especially when our neighboring countries are facing rising terrorist threats,” Aniwar said.

Xinjiang, which borders eight countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been China’s main battleground in the fight against terrorism.

On Sunday night, three terrorists were killed in a police raid in southern Xinjiang’s Hotan prefecture, local media reported on Monday.