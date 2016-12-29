Xinhuanet holds year end seminar on global issues

Beijing

A seminar reviewing major global events in 2016 and looking into the future of global landscape in 2017 was held here on Wednesday.

This seminar, hosted by Xinhuanet.com, brought together 13 eminent scholars and experts in China who exchanged views on major global events such as Brexit, Italy referendum, Syria crisis, U.S. presidential election, etc.

Under the theme of “Feel the pulse of the World: Development and Changes”,this seminar is divided into three sessions respectively focusing on: the “black swan” phenomenon and its impacts on China, the Belt and Road Initiative and China solutions, and global landscape in 2017”. “Given that the ‘black swan’ phenomenon happens quite often, China should bear in mind the three principles of making its strategy prudently, managing risks regularly, and making adjustment timely,” said Wang Yizhou, deputy dean of the school of International Relations under Peking University.

Experts attending this event unanimously held that China should give top priority to its economic development and stability while expanding its global vision. In terms of the Belt and Road Initiative, experts hailed the significance of and the benefits derived from such an initiative.—Xinhua