XI wishes Mamnoon ‘happy birthday’

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a greeting message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

In a message, President Xi said he was willing to work with President Mamnoon “together to push forward the continuous progress of bilateral relations between China and Pakistan”, a President House statement said issued here Tuesday.

President Xi also recalled his friendly and in-depth discussions with President Mamnoon held at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tashkent last June.

In response, President Mamnoon Hussain in a note of thanks addressed to President Xi expressed gratitude on the felicitation message.

President Mamnoon said he valued his counterpart’s personal interest in strengthening Pak-China relations and said Pakistan accords great importance to its friendship with China. Both countries are not only trusted friends but also strategic partners, he added.

He expressed best wishes for Chinese President and prosperity of the people of China.