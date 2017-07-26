Xi wants world-class military research, academic institutions

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country’s major military research and educational institutions to cultivate more talent for the armed forces, and to build world-class military research and educational institutions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while addressing recently heads of major military research and educational institutions.

After presenting the heads of the three institutions with the military flag at a ceremony that marked the reshuffling of the institutions, Xi called the reshuffling a vital decision made by the CPC Central Committee and the CMC to realize the Chinese Dream and build a stronger army.

In order to build a world-leading first-class military research institution, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Academy of Military Science, as the leading force of scientific research in the military, should meet the new demands of military research and further combine military theories and technologies, he continued.

Xi further stressed that the National Defense University of the PLA is a significant base to cultivate talent for joint operations as well as PLA officers, and should push forward innovation in its education, research and management to become a top comprehensive college on unified command.

As for the National University of Defense Technology, it must follow the worldwide trends of the development of military science, and work harder to make key technological breakthroughs, in order to build a world-class institution of higher education, according to Xi. Also on Wednesday, Xi attended a symposium with the current chief officers of military education, research and training institutions.

“It takes first-class military talent, theory, and science and technology to build the PLA into a world-leading military,” Xi said.

“Science and technology is the core fighting capacity in modern warfare,” he noted.

China must make greater efforts to build stronger armed forces and boost fighting capability through science and technology innovations to gain a competitive initiative, Xi said, stressing military education, research and training institutions must assume this responsibility. Xi ordered the chief officers to stick to the correct political direction by safeguarding the authority and the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, conforming to the CPC Central Committee, and upholding CPC’s absolute leadership over the military.

In addition, he stressed efforts to ensure implementation of reform tasks, and improve capability and innovation in fostering military expertise and scientific research. The president also urged the institutions to cultivate good work and fighting styles, be strict with their education and training, and promote the spirit of science and dedication.

The Chinese military authority has just reshuffled its military education institutions as part of an ongoing military reform in recent years to build a stronger military and boost real-combat capability.

As a result, there are now 43 military education institutions, including two — the National Defense University of PLA and the National University of Defense Technology — directly under the CMC, 35 specialized in specific armed services, and six of armed police forces.