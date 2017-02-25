Xi wages determined war against poverty

Our Correspondent

Beijing

As the president of the most populous nation on the planet, poverty has never been an issue Xi Jinping could take lightly.

In his four years leading China, Xi, 63, has visited more than 30 impoverished villages and townships, sharing his rich experience in poverty-eradication work and putting himself on the front lines of the war on poverty.

Looking back, it has been clear that Xi’s deep understanding of and focus on the poor has developed throughout his political career, as he rose from being a young man working at a remote village in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, to China’s top job. He has often spoken of his first-hand experience living in poverty, and shared his ideas and insights on how to deal with it. For example, he said that relocation was an important approach in fighting poverty and highlighted the role of ecological compensation, which would help improve the environment and boost incomes.

Last month during an inspection tour in northern Hebei Province, the president said fighting poverty was the fundamental task for building a moderately prosperous society.

China has set 2020 as the target year to finish building a moderately prosperous, or “Xiaokang” society. A key goal of the targets is to eradicate poverty in China. Xi has said that “no one should be left behind on the road towards Xiaokang.”