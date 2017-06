Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from June 7 to 10, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Xi is invited by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement.

Xi will also attend the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the opening ceremony of the World Expo in Astana, Lu said.—Xinhua