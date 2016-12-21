Xi urges supply-side structural reform in farming

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Promoting supply-side structural reform in agriculture will be the main theme in next year’s rural and agricultural work, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China will encourage new growth engines in agriculture and rural areas to improve productivity and competitiveness, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting of the Political Bureau Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee, held ahead of the central rural work conference, according to the statement released after the conference that ended Tuesday.

The government should optimize the agricultural industry and product mix while ensuring national food security, Xi said.

China will promote intensive agricultural development to help reduce poverty and facilitate urbanization to benefit ordinary rural households, Xi added.

The roles of the government and the market should be coordinated in guiding agricultural production and improving industry and product mix, and innovation by local governments should be encouraged, according to Xi.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang made similar points at an executive meeting of the State Council, urging governments to accelerate modernization of agriculture and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Li also called for greater efforts in poverty reduction in rural regions to help poor people make a living on their own.

Governments at all levels should strive to improve agricultural quality and efficiency and the rural population’s income, Li added.