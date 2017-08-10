Xi urges all-out relief work after quake hits SW China

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts to rapidly organize relief work and rescue the injured people after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

At least five people were killed and over 70 were injured after the earthquake jolted Jiuzhaigou County in Sichuan at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Authorities should check the impact of the earthquake, evacuate and settle visitors and local people, and reduce death and injuries as much as possible, Xi said.

As the earthquake took place during the flood period and tourism season, authorities should enhance meteorological early warning and geological monitoring to guard against other disasters and try their best to protect people’s lives and property, Xi added.

Premier Li Keqiang also urged local authorities to go all out in relief and monitoring work. China’s cabinet, the State Council, has sent a national work team to the disaster-hit area to guide relief work.

Local governments have activated top-level emergency response procedures.—Xinhua