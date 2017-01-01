Xi urges new media outlet to “tell China stories well”

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered congratulations to a media organization launched Saturday, urging it to “tell China stories well” to the world.

“The relationship between China and the rest of the world is undergoing historic changes. China needs to know better about the world and the world needs to know better about China,” Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Set up by China Central Television (CCTV) as a rebranding of CCTV news, CGTN will integrate resources as part of the trend in media convergence, and be a multi-language, multi-platform media group.

It will consist of six TV channels, three overseas branches, a video content provider and a digital media division.—Xinhua