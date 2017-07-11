Xi urges efforts to advance judicial reform

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to unswervingly advance reform of the country’s judicial system and follow the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a written instruction conveyed to a national conference on judicial system reform, which was held Monday in the city of Guiyang in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Noting that judicial system reform is important to the cause of comprehensively deepening reform, effectively implementing the rule of law, and to the country’s governance system, Xi called on judicial and law enforcement authorities to follow the requirements of the CPC Central Committee in advancing the reform.

In the instruction, Xi praised the efforts of authorities in cracking difficult issues and making achievements in the reform, noting that the progress has promoted public trust in the judiciary and safeguarded social fairness and justice.

Xi also stressed that rules in the judicial sector should be respected and modern technology should be introduced in judicial reform.

He called for further efforts to advance the trial-centered reform of criminal procedures as well as reforms in the fields of public security, state security, and judicial administration.

Meng Jianzhu, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed Xi’s instruction and made a speech at the conference. Participants agreed to make use of the big data and AI technology in advancing the reform.