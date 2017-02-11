Xi, Trump to develop constructive China-US ties

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump pledged Friday to boost win-win cooperation in a variety of areas and develop a constructive China-U.S. relationship.

The two leaders made the pledge in a phone conversation Friday, the first of its kind since Trump took office in January.

Xi congratulated Trump on being inaugurated as U.S. president and thanked him for sending a letter Wednesday to extend his holiday greetings to the Chinese people, who are celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year — the Year of the Rooster — and the upcoming Lantern Festival that falls on Saturday.

Xi said he greatly appreciated Trump’s willingness to expand China-U.S. cooperation and develop a constructive bilateral relationship that will benefit the two countries and the international community.

China and the United States have maintained close communication on issues of common concern since Trump’s inauguration, Xi noted, saying that the necessity and urgency of strengthening China-U.S. cooperation is further increased in the face of the current complicated international situation and various challenges.

The development of China and the United States can complement each other and promote each other, and the two countries are totally capable of becoming good cooperative partners, said the Chinese president.

Xi said that building a sound China-U.S. relationship is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and it is also the responsibility China and the United States need to assume as the world’s major countries.

China is committed to coexisting peacefully with other countries in the world, as well as conducting win-win cooperation with them, Xi said.

China is ready to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States in various fields such as trade and economy, investment, science and technology, energy, culture and infrastructure, the Chinese president said.

China will strengthen coordination and communication with the United States in international and regional affairs to jointly safeguard world peace and stability, Xi added.

For his part, Trump said he was glad to talk over the phone with Xi, adding that it is very important for both countries to maintain high-level communication.