Xi sends congratulatory message to French president-elect

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

In his message, Xi said France was the first major Western country to have established diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China.

China-France relations, which have significant strategic importance and international influence, have been developing steadily, healthily and consistently in recent years, he said.

Both as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and big countries with significant international influence, China and France bear special important responsibilities to world peace and development, Xi said.

Maintaining the steady and healthy development of the China-France relationship benefits not only the two countries and peoples, but also world peace, stability and development, he noted.

China is willing to work with the French side to push the close and sustaining China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, the Chinese president said in the message.