Xi reiterates building up community of shared future

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping has renewed his call for building a community of shared future, offering inspiration to a world beset by rising challenges and risks.

To maintain peace, sustain development and ensure continued prosperity, China has proposed the building of “a community of shared future for humanity,” and achieving shared, win-win development, Xi told Sunday the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland.

Such a proposal transcends ethnic, national and ideological differences as it has been designed to help countries and regions cope with challenges like flagging economic growth, terrorism, the refugee crisis and climate change — global issues.

This new community will be integral to solving problems, and helping to secure a better future for the world and those who live in it, said Ruan Zongze, executive deputy president of the China Institute of International Studies.

For the envisaged community to happen, the key is to act, the Chinese president said, listing partnership, security, growth, inter-civilization exchanges and the environment as priorities.

Xi urged countries to foster partnerships based on dialogue, non-confrontation and non-alliance, in the hope of reversing the violent approach of some countries to resolving disputes.

Building a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation, as Xi insisted in his speech, is the only option, Ruan said.

China has formed partnerships of various forms with over 90 countries and regional organizations, while actively promoting a new model of international relations featuring win-win cooperation — showing China to be a country of action, rather than empty talk.

Security for all is also a must for building a community of shared future for mankind. A country cannot have security while others are in turmoil, as threats facing other countries may also haunt it, Xi said, reaffirming his concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China has firmly practiced the new security concept and played a constructive role over recent years to seek solutions to regional issues, evident in its involvement in the Iran nuclear talks, mediation for national reconciliation in South Sudan and facilitation of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, among others.

Common prosperity features significantly in the community of shared future, and according to Xi, promoting win-win cooperation and building an open world economy could pave the way for it.

“We should strengthen coordination and improve governance so as to ensure sound growth of economic globalization and make it open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all,” he said.

By saying so, Xi is showing the world the right direction for driving forward economic globalization and addressing problems arising in the process.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also proposed by Xi to better connect the world, is one of the country’s latest endeavors to promote inclusive, win-win globalization.

The concept of a community of shared future for mankind, since Xi first brought it up in late 2012, has served as a core notion and supreme goal in China’s diplomacy.

With effort and determination, the community can be built, just as the Chinese have always dreamed of.