XI meets Swiss Federal Council members

Switzerland

President Xi Jinping, welcomed by the seven members of the Swiss Federal Council, said that he is looking forward to consolidating friendship and boosting cooperation between China and Switzerland.

“My visit is aimed at consolidating our friendship, boosting our cooperation and promoting peace and development together with the Swiss side,” the president told the seven Swiss Federal Councilors at the welcome ceremony held at the Federal Palace in the historical Old Town of Bern.

Xi arrived in the Swiss financial hub of Zurich Sunday noon to pay a four-day state visit to the Alpine country, the first by a Chinese president in the 21st century.

Before traveling by train to the capital city of Bern, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted by Swiss President Doris Leuthard and her husband Roland Hausin at the airport in Zurich. The two heads of state had a brief talk during the journey.

“I am looking forward to having talks with the Swiss side on deepening our practical cooperation in various areas and enriching the meaning of our innovative strategic partnership,” Xi said.—INP