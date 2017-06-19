Xi condoles Helmut’s demise

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent messages to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel, respectively, expressing his condolences over the death of former Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi voiced deep condolences over Kohl’s death and sincere sympathy for the former chancellor’s family.

As an outstanding politician, Xi said, Kohl has made great contributions to German reunification and European integration, and his historic legacies will be remembered by all.

Xi said the Chinese people will never forget their old friend for his consistent commitment to promoting China-Germany and China-Europe dialogues and cooperation, his positive contributions to the development of China-Germany relations, as well as his understanding and support for the Chinese people to realize complete national reunification.

The Chinese government and people always treasure the friendship between the Chinese and German people, and are willing to work with the German side to create a better future for the China-Germany relations.

Kohl died, at the age of 87, Friday at his home in Ludwigshafen in Germany’s western state of Rhineland-Platinate.

He led Germany for a record 16 years — first as chancellor of West Germany from 1982 to 1990 and then as chancellor of the reunited Germany until 1998.

The second longest serving chancellor in German history after Otto von Bismarck, Kohl was not only the architect of German reunification, but also an avid advocate of European unity, pushing for the creation of the continent’s single currency the euro in 2002.