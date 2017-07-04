Xi: China, Russia ties at ‘best time in history’

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping touted the relationship between China and Russia at ‘best time in history’Xinhua said on Monday. His remarks came ahead of his two-day official visit to Moscow on Monday and Tuesday. Xi will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Saying that Beijing and Moscow are each other’s “most trustworthy strategic partners”, the Chinese president added: “China-Russia relations are at their best time in history.” Xi hoped his visit would bring impetus to the development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Energy, trade, high technology, and finance are among the fields Xi said Beijing sought to boost cooperation. According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders will ink a number of bilateral agreements following the talks.