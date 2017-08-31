Xi to chair BRICS Xiamen summit Sept. 3-5

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping is to chair BRICS Xiamen Summit in China’s southeastern coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province from Sept. 3 to 5.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that Xi will also chair the Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries on mutually beneficial cooperation for common development. Xi will also attend some other events, such as the opening ceremony of the BRICS business forum.

Lu said that at the invitation of President Xi, Brazilian President Michel Temer is to pay a state visit to China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. During his stay in China, Temer will attend the BRICS summit and the Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries. Also at the invitation of President Xi, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is to pay a state visit to China from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, during which he will attend the Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries in Xiamen.

BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — is recognized as an important force in global governance. China holds the BRICS presidency this year.