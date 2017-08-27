Xi calls for right mass organization reform

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for firm adherence to the right direction in the reform of mass organizations. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a symposium on mass organization reform.

The work on mass organizations is an important component of the undertakings of the CPC, and the mass organization reform forms an important part of the overall reform, said Xi.—Xinhua