Xi calls for a global front to eradicate terrorism

Observer Report

Hamburg

Chinese president Xi Jinping has called for creating a united global front to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestation. Addressing a meeting held on the occasion of the G20 summit in Hamburg, he stressed that the international community should strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism so as to curb spread of terrorist organizations. In this connection, recently there have been good efforts by the World Community. However, terrorism has not been uprooted, he added. China proposes establishing a united global front against terrorism to eradicate the roots of terrorism, cut off the channels for terrorists to obtain funds, and stop the use of Internet by terrorists to spread terrorism, he said. “China itself is a victim of terrorism and is on the frontline of the international fight against terrorism,” Xi said.

