Xi calls for overall national security outlook

Our Correspondent

Beijing

President Xi Jinping on Friday called for an overall national security outlook at a seminar in Beijing, emphasizing security concerns related to politics, the economy, sovereignty, society, and the Internet, among others.

Xi, who heads the National Security Commission (NSC), presided over the seminar on national security on Friday. Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang, the two deputy heads of the NSC, were present at the seminar.

The President also called for all Chinese people, at home and abroad, to unite toward achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

He made the remarks in a written instruction delivered at a national meeting on overseas Chinese affairs held in Beijing Friday.