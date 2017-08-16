Xi asks college students to ‘take root’ in society

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping asked a group of college students to “take root” in Chinese society to learn the situation of the country and its people and to improve their talent and abilities via innovation and entrepreneurial activities.

He also hoped that students could strengthen their willpower through hard work in order to realize the value of their lives while Chinese people strive for the realization of the Chinese Dream.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Tuesday in a letter in response to college students who took part in the third China College Students’ “Internet Plus” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

The students visited Yan’an, a revolutionary base in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, to help the people there to lift themselves out of poverty and build a moderately prosperous society.

“I’m very happy that you have not only made a positive impact, but also gone through ideological education there,” Xi said in the letter.—Xinhua