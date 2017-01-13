WWF to establish girls’ polytechnic institute in Zhob

Islamabad

Workers Welfare Funds (WWF) attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would establish a polytechnic institute for girls in District Zhob Balochistan.

Secretary WWF briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development,the meeting was held here on Thursday at Parliament House under chairmanship of Aisha MNA.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Ch. Abid Raza, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir Azhar, Syed Sajid Mehdi, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Mian Imtiaz Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, Sabiha Nazir, Suraiya Jatoi, Sheikh Salahuddin, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai and Nasir Khan MNAs were present in the meeting, besides the senior officers from Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD.

He said that Balochistan Government has submitted a PC-I for establishment of polytechnic institute for girls at Zhob. Secretary worker welfare fund briefed the Committee about the pension of employees of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).—APP