WWF OKs 5 hospitals in Balochistan

Islamabad

Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) have completed five hospitals in different areas of Balochistan including Muslim Bagh, Nokundi, Dalbadin, Pishin and Chamalang. An official source of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has said that WWF had completed these hospital since 2007. The citizen and workers of these areas have demanded to the government of Balochistan to induct medical staff including medical doctors and paramedical staff for the welfare of the people. He said that the buildings of all five hospitals were completed with the cost of Rs 200 million, but unfortunately it would not be provided doctors and other para medical staff so far. To a question, he said WWF would also construct Workers High School of Sanghar very soon. He said that Governaring Board of Workers Welfare Fund has been completed its tenure and and the new body is yet to be established by the government.—APP