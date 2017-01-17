WWE star Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies, aged 73

Florida

WWE hall of fame star Jimmy Snuka has died, aged 73.

His lawyer said the wrestler died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida surrounded by family and friends.

The Fijian-born former wrestler had spent time in a hospice for several conditions including dementia, though it’s not clear yet how he died.

In a statement on its website, WWE said it was saddened to learn of his death and hailed him as “the pioneer of high-flying offense” in the ring.

His daughter Tamina Snuka, also a WWE star, tweeted “I love you dad” with a picture of the two.

It’s less than two weeks since homicide charges were dropped against Jimmy Snuka relating to the death of his girlfriend in 1983.

A judge ruled that he was mentally incompetent to stand trial over the death of 23-year-old Nancy Argentino.

The charges were only brought in 2015. He pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.—Agencies