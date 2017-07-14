WSSP blamed for million of rupees loss due to rain

Medium, low flood in rivers

Peshawar

The trading community has blamed Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) for loss in million of rupees to shopkeepers of Peshawar due to heavy rain that lashed the city during wee hours of Wednesday.

In a joint press statement issued here by President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Haji Muhammad Afzal, President Markazi Tanzeem KP, Sharafat Ali Mubarik and Acting President, Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar, Shaukat Ali Khan said the shopkeepers in different bazaars including Qissa Khawani, Peepal Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, Bazaz Laran, Jehangir Pura, Khudadad and Kabari bazaar have suffered huge losses due to heavy rain ensuing in accumulation of water which enters into the shops.

They demanded of the provincial government to announce compensation for those businessmen who suffered losses and take strict action against the responsible officials of WSSP. “Only two hours of rain inflicted such a huge loss to shopkeepers and also opened reality behind toll claims of WSSP regarding cleanliness and proper drainage system,” they alleged. The trading community leadership said despite of warning of heavy rain from Met office, WSSP did not take any precautionary measures by cleaning the main nullah (Shahi Khattah) and other drains to avoid water blockage.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said River Chenab is flowing in medium flood at Khanki and low flood at Marala and Qadirabad while River Kabul is running in medium flood at Nowshera and in low flood at Warsak. According to daily FFC report, the River Swat is flowing in low flood at Chakdara and Charsadda Road Bridge. Medium to high flood in local Nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tributaries of Rivers Ravi and Chenab is also likely besides, moderate flooding in Hill Torrents of D G Khan Division during the next 24 hours.

Other major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal. Sufficient space is available in Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs at present to absorb high inflows. Their current elevations are 1,490.40 feet and 1,211.05 feet respectively, indicating an available storage capacity of 59.60 feet in Tarbela and 30.95 feet in Mangla. Currently, combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 8.345 MAF (60.22 % of total live storage capacity) as compared to last year’s 10.204 MAF.—APP