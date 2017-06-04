Wronged senior citizens

The Punjab government officials have indicated that Punjab’s coming budget would be tax-free. The fact is that even its current taxes could be reduced if the provincial tax bureaucracy could be made to work honestly and not misappropriate the taxes they collect. For example, the officials of district excise and taxation office Muzaffargarh are famous for pocketing most part of the taxes collected by them by issuing fake receipts or threatening the people with exorbitant tax amount if they did not settle for lesser private amounts such as for vehicles, shops, rickshaws and other such taxes. They are most cruel to the senior citizens in this regard.

One senior citizen doctor aged above 70 years, who stopped practicing about 4 years ago and is living on government pension, has received a notice for 3000 rupees as professional tax. His previous entreaties for exclusion from such tax have gone unheard. What should he do now, die to get rid of this tax? The government of Punjab should set its bureaucracy right and take pity on the senior citizens.

SHAKIL AHMAD

Muzaffargarh

