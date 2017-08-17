Writing skills for children

Writing is an important part of our daily life though it is a difficult skill to learn and master. By getting a head start with some simple activities, you can help your child begin to develop his writing skills at an early age. By doing so you will be contributing to their future success. Every day we need to write in order to complete our tasks. These tasks essentially require us to write clearly and organise information effectively.

Weather students are writing by hand or typing on computer and exam require students to write short answer or longer essays as a way of assessing what they have learnt. As students get older they are expected to show more sophisticated tasks through the writing. In addition, many colleges and universities require students to write essays as part of their admission applications. Employees in many offices/organizations are required to write on a daily basis.

Writing letters and emails is to remain in touch with friends. Writing is frequently the final stages in communication when we want to leave no room for doubt which is why we write and sign contrast and treaties when we make important decision. Many people find writing to be therapeutic and a helpful way to express so easily by speaking. It is important to remember that writing can be as difficult as a subject to teach and assess as it is to learn. Many students have trouble writing with clarity coherence and this can discourage them from writing if they feel frustrated.

That’s where parents’ involvement can make a big difference. Encouraging your child to develop strong writing skills at young age and to become a good writer as he or she gets older can have a lifelong positive impact on his or her writing and may make writing an easier and more enjoyable processes for him or her.

LAMYA RAFIQ

Via email

