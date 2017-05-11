Writers, poets pay glowing tributes to late Mukhtar Masood

Zubair Qureshi

Eminent scholars, poets and writers on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mukhtar Masood, former bureaucrat and author of the epoch-making books “Awaz-e-Dost,” “Safr-e-Naseeb” and “Loh-e-Ayyam.” They expressed their love and poured respects to the departed soul while addressing the reference held in Mukhtar Masood’s memory at the NLPD auditorium. Mukhtar Masood died in Lahore on April 15, 2017 at the age of 88. A graduate of Aligarh Muslim University, Masood migrated to Pakistan in 1947. After passing his CSS examination in 1949, he went on to serve at several key positions – including that of Commissioner and federal secretary.

Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and the noted poet of our times Iftikhar Arif, another senior poet Prof Ehsan Akbar, veteran writer Masood Mufti, Prof Jalil Aali, writer Hameed Shahid and poet Mehboob Zafar also addressed the reference.

Iftikhar Arif while highlighting the literary and administrative skills of late Mukhtar Masood said it was a pity that such a ‘larger than life’ man passed away but very few literary and cultural organizations took notice of it or organized a seminar in his memory.

Mukhtar Masood, he said was a true son of Pakistan and it is our duty to teach and introduce such a towering personality to our people particularly the youth of Pakistan.

He particularly mentioned the best seller book of Mukhtar Masood “Awaz-e-Dost” and its chapter in which the writer describes Minar-e-Pakistan. “While reading his account of the great minaret of Pakistan the reader feels himself witnessing the Pakistan Movement and the sacrifices laid down by our forefathers,” said he.

Masood Mufti said he had the good luck to have served under Mukhtar Masood. He was an honest officer and a writer of unique style, said Masood Mufti. “Mukhtar Masood had found a place in the list of the upright officers as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said Mufti. Prof Jalil Aali said unfortunately our writers and poets working in the government offices were not recognized what they truly deserved. He particularly mentioned Mukhtar Masood in prose and Mustafa Zaidi in poetry.

Prof Ehsan Akbar said Mukhtar Masood was an Aligarh graduate and took pride in being known as “Sir Syed Zada”. Hameed Shahid said Mukhtar Masood travelled all over the world but his patriotism was the sole introduction of his personality. During the reference Mehboob Zafar kept quoting from Mukhtar Masood which left lasting impression on the audience. At the end collective Dua was led for the departed soul.