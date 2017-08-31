Wrestler Wade Barrett looks forward to visiting Pakistan again

London

Professional wrestler and former bare-knuckle boxer Wade Barrett said he loved visiting Pakistan and plans to make another visit soon to encourage wrestlers.

Speaking to sports news channel in London, Barret said it was an honour for him to be amongst 25 wrestlers from 18 countries, who participated in one of the biggest international sporting events in the history of Pakistan.

Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE) had hosted the professional wrestling competitions in Pakistan in May 2017.

International wrestling superstar and five times intercontinental champion Wade Barret, who was in London for his Hollywood movie premier, visited PWE London office where he met PWE officials and Pakistani community members to share his experience and express his gratitude for the hospitality he received in Pakistan.

Wade Barret said, “I have been to many countries but the warm welcome and hospitality we received in Pakistan was amazing. We were provided top class security and we felt completely safe while moving around in Pakistan.”

Barret also said he met youth who wanted to become professional wrestlers but lamented the lack of facilities in Pakistan.

He remarked that he will be visiting Pakistan again soon to train the wrestling enthusiasts.

Imran Shah, wrestling promoter and organiser, said he took wrestlers to Pakistan to change perceptions about Pakistan that its an unsafe country.

“We aim to promote soft Image of Pakistan in the world through sports. We will form academies throughout Pakistan to provide a healthy distraction to our youth, and an opportunity for them to present Pakistan in international arenas of sports.

He said, " We are planning for the second season which will be bigger and better more international superstar will visit Pakistan. We have been invited to Austria to present world Heavyweight championship belt to the winner on September 2, and this has happened after our mega-event in Pakistan."