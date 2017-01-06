Wrecked transport system

Sohail Khan

Swat KP

The most commonly used public transport in Rawalpindi is Wagon and Suzuki. Rawalpindi has one of the largest networks of local transport still it is totally wrecked. People who cannot afford their own conveyance are encountering huge problems every day. Present system of local transport is so sloppy that a person, who is supposed to reach his destination in 30 minutes after travelling 20 km distance, reaches in 1.5 hours, which makes it very difficult for employers, labours and students to travel on a daily basis. RTA (Regional Transport Authority) is giving no ears on problems public are facing.

There are no restrictions on the number of passengers a van should carry and no specific rent is fixed due to which transport mafia charges the amount they want. Thus, due to the bad condition of local transport, people find it more comfortable to use motorbikes which result in lots of road accidents. Local transport system in Rawalpindi should be improved so that the journey becomes safer and cheaper for the public. The bus stops need upgradation which includes the construction of waiting booths for passengers. The Government especially the RTA (Regional Transport Authority) should take serious notice about these problems with the help of City Traffic Police.