Would Ghani listen to Bajwa?

ARMY Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and expressed condolences over loss of life in recent terror attacks. During his conversation Gen Bajwa also suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to cross border movement of terrorists.

Since assuming office, it is second time that Gen Bajwa has contacted Ashraf Ghani on telephone expressing desire for deeper cooperation to root out the scourge of terrorism which has dented heavy blow both human and material to the peoples of both countries. However, it is regrettable that despite Pakistan’s goodwill gestures, Afghan government is not reciprocating and instead indulging in blame game at Indian whims. Hurling baseless accusations on Pakistan such as aiding an attack on Kandahar which, last Tuesday, claimed life of five UAE diplomats and injured its Ambassador indeed was an attempt on part of Afghan authorities to hurt Pakistan’s relations with the UAE. We have seen this RAW-NDS nexus in the past also not only to undermine the security of Pakistan but also hurt its relations with friendly countries. In his talk with Afghan President, Army Chief very rightly referred to the fact that elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game. We believe time has come that Afghan leadership draws a distinction between friends and the ones who are using Afghan land for nefarious interests. Being close neighbours, with many affinities, we cannot remain at daggers drawn while standing shoulder to shoulder we can confront all challenges and foil the designs of common enemies. It is in the interest of both the countries to put in place a strong monitoring system at the border as well as enhance intelligence sharing to check movement of undesirable elements. Misunderstandings can only be removed by sitting together and remaining in close contact with each other. We hope that Afghan President will give ears to Pakistani suggestions and work in cohesion to bring peace in its conflict-ridden country.

